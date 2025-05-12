Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2CR Dragoon Week 2025: Regimental Run [Image 5 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2CR Dragoon Week 2025: Regimental Run

    VILSECK, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.19.2025

    Photo by Capt. Thomas McCarty 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct a regimental run during Dragoon Week on Rose Barracks, Bavaria, Germany, May 19, 2025. Held annually, Dragoon Week celebrates the proud heritage and enduring readiness of 2CR, the U.S. Army’s longest continuously serving cavalry regiment. Through physical competitions, tactical challenges, and community engagement, 2CR reaffirms its commitment to being “Forged for War.” (U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Thomas McCarty)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 04:31
    Photo ID: 9044916
    VIRIN: 250519-A-NR898-4056
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 13.73 MB
    Location: VILSECK, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2CR Dragoon Week 2025: Regimental Run [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Thomas McCarty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2CR Dragoon Week 2025: Regimental Run
    2CR Dragoon Week 2025: Regimental Run
    2CR Dragoon Week 2025: Regimental Run
    2CR Dragoon Week 2025: Regimental Run
    2CR Dragoon Week 2025: Regimental Run
    2CR Dragoon Week 2025: Regimental Run
    2CR Dragoon Week 2025: Regimental Run

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    2CR
    VCorps
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    DragoonWeek

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download