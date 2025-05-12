2CR Dragoon Week 2025: Regimental Run

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct a regimental run during Dragoon Week on Rose Barracks, Bavaria, Germany, May 19, 2025. Held annually, Dragoon Week celebrates the proud heritage and enduring readiness of 2CR, the U.S. Army’s longest continuously serving cavalry regiment. Through physical competitions, tactical challenges, and community engagement, 2CR reaffirms its commitment to being “Forged for War.” (U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Thomas McCarty)