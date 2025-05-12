Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-4 SBCT replaces 1-2 SBCT as the U.S. rotational force on the Korean peninsula. [Image 6 of 6]

    1-4 SBCT replaces 1-2 SBCT as the U.S. rotational force on the Korean peninsula.

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.17.2025

    Photo by Spc. Cheyenne Mayer 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, board a bus to Camp Humphreys on Osan Air Base, May 18, 2025. 1-4 SBCT, a rotational unit based in Fort Carson, Colorado, will be taking the place of 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Cheyenne Mayer)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 03:34
    Location: KR
    This work, 1-4 SBCT replaces 1-2 SBCT as the U.S. rotational force on the Korean peninsula. [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Cheyenne Mayer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2ID
    USARPAC
    U.S. Army
    USFK
    8A
    KRF

