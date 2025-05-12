1-4 SBCT replaces 1-2 SBCT as the U.S. rotational force on the Korean peninsula.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division wait for further instructions in the passenger terminal after their aircraft landed on Osan Air Base, May 18, 2025. 1-4 SBCT, a rotational unit based in Fort Carson, Colorado, will be taking the place of 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Cheyenne Mayer)