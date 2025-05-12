1-4 SBCT replaces 1-2 SBCT as the U.S. rotational force on the Korean peninsula.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, stand in formation, as they await further guidance, on Camp Humphreys, May 18, 2025. 1-4 SBCT, a rotational unit based in Fort Carson, Colorado, will be taking the place of 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Cheyenne Mayer)