2025 Boalsburg Memorial Day ceremony

U.S. Soldiers with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, 28th Infantry Division, fly in a CH-47 Chinook helicopter to the 28th Infantry Division Memorial Service at Boalsburg, Pennsylvania, May 18, 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Kate McNelis)