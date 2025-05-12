U.S. Soldiers with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, 28th Infantry Division, fly in a CH-47 Chinook helicopter to the 28th Infantry Division Memorial Service at Boalsburg, Pennsylvania, May 18, 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Kate McNelis)
This work, 2025 Boalsburg Memorial Day ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by 1LT Kate McNelis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.