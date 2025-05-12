2025 Boalsburg Memorial Day ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ashley Peralta, a flight medic assigned to the 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, explains what her job duties are to local children before the 28th Infantry Division Memorial Service at Boalsburg, Pennsylvania, May 18, 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Kate McNelis)