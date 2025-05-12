2025 Boalsburg Memorial Day ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Michael Girvin, commander of the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jeff Huttle, senior enlisted leader of the 28th ECAB, speak to Soldiers before the 28th Infantry Division Memorial Service at Boalsburg, Pennsylvania, May 18, 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Kate McNelis)