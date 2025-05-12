Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Boalsburg Memorial Day ceremony [Image 2 of 9]

    2025 Boalsburg Memorial Day ceremony

    BOALSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Kate McNelis 

    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn Phillips, senior enlisted leader for the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, stands at attention next to Chief Warrant Officer 5 Darren Dreher, command chief officer for the PAARNG, at the 28th Infantry Division Memorial Service at Boalsburg, Pennsylvania, May 18, 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Kate McNelis)

