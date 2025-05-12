2025 Boalsburg Memorial Day ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn Phillips, senior enlisted leader for the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, stands at attention next to Chief Warrant Officer 5 Darren Dreher, command chief officer for the PAARNG, at the 28th Infantry Division Memorial Service at Boalsburg, Pennsylvania, May 18, 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Kate McNelis)