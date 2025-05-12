Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tribute Park Graphic

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Tribute Park Graphic

    DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    05.11.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Pomare Teo 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    A social media graphic highlighting the significance of Tribute Park, originally developed as an environmental project to prevent erosion and protect roads from rainfall and debris. The park has since evolved into a multipurpose space used for ceremonial events and continues to serve both practical and symbolic roles on Camp Casey. (U.S. Army layout and design by Cpl. Pomare Te'o Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2025
    Date Posted: 05.18.2025 22:11
    Photo ID: 9044612
    VIRIN: 250512-A-EM935-3615
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 22.53 MB
    Location: DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tribute Park Graphic, by CPL Pomare Teo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM Pacific
    IMCOM-Pacific-Target_news-asiapacific
    IMCOM-Pacific-IMCOM-P-Target_News_AsiaPacific
    IMCOM-P IMCOM-PACIFIC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download