Tribute Park Graphic

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A social media graphic highlighting the significance of Tribute Park, originally developed as an environmental project to prevent erosion and protect roads from rainfall and debris. The park has since evolved into a multipurpose space used for ceremonial events and continues to serve both practical and symbolic roles on Camp Casey. (U.S. Army layout and design by Cpl. Pomare Te'o Jr.)