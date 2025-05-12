100 Year Old Yankee Division Veteran Recieves Bronze Star

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

REVERE, Mass – Staff Sgt. (Retired). Andrew Bostinto, a Yankee Division World War II veteran, is awarded the Bronze Star for his service in WWII by Brig Gen. Richard Cipro, Assistant Adjutant General (Army), Massachusetts Army National Guard, at the Revere Veterans of Foreign Wars Post, during the Boston’s Annual Wounded Vet Bike Run, May 18, 2025.



Bostinto served in Europe with the I Company, 26th Yankee Division, 101st Regiment in WWII, earning the combat infantry badge. Eighty years later, Bostinto is receiving the Bronze Star for his service.



Bostinto, who served 29 years in the military, was also recently awarded the record of the world's oldest bodybuilder after competing in a bodybuilding competition at 100.



(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Steven Eaton)