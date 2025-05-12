Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    148th Air Support Operations Squadron TACP Airmen Conduct Field Training Exercise&#xA; [Image 16 of 21]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    148th Air Support Operations Squadron TACP Airmen Conduct Field Training Exercise&amp;#xA;

    ANNVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Photo by Airman Austin Stern 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    Tactical Control Party Airmen from the 148th Air Support Operations Squadron complete a field training exercise during a drill weekend at Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, Pennsylvania, on May 17, 2025. The exercise emphasized real-world mission readiness through simulated close air support coordination/communications, land navigation and convoy movement operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Austin Stern)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.18.2025 12:46
    Photo ID: 9044015
    VIRIN: 250517-Z-EP527-1388
    Resolution: 5568x2767
    Size: 12.21 MB
    Location: ANNVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 148th Air Support Operations Squadron TACP Airmen Conduct Field Training Exercise [Image 21 of 21], by Amn Austin Stern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    148th Air Support Operations Squadron TACP Airmen Conduct Field Training Exercise
    148th Air Support Operations Squadron TACP Airmen Conduct Field Training Exercise
    148th Air Support Operations Squadron TACP Airmen Conduct Field Training Exercise&amp;#xA;
    148th Air Support Operations Squadron TACP Airmen Conduct Field Training Exercise&amp;#xA;
    148th Air Support Operations Squadron TACP Airmen Conduct Field Training Exercise&amp;#xA;
    148th Air Support Operations Squadron TACP Airmen Conduct Field Training Exercise&amp;#xA;
    148th Air Support Operations Squadron TACP Airmen Conduct Field Training Exercise&amp;#xA;
    148th Air Support Operations Squadron TACP Airmen Conduct Field Training Exercise&amp;#xA;
    148th Air Support Operations Squadron TACP Airmen Conduct Field Training Exercise&amp;#xA;
    148th Air Support Operations Squadron TACP Airmen Conduct Field Training Exercise&amp;#xA;
    148th Air Support Operations Squadron TACP Airmen Conduct Field Training Exercise&amp;#xA;
    148th Air Support Operations Squadron TACP Airmen Conduct Field Training Exercise&amp;#xA;
    148th Air Support Operations Squadron TACP Airmen Conduct Field Training Exercise&amp;#xA;
    148th Air Support Operations Squadron TACP Airmen Conduct Field Training Exercise&amp;#xA;
    148th Air Support Operations Squadron TACP Airmen Conduct Field Training Exercise&amp;#xA;
    148th Air Support Operations Squadron TACP Airmen Conduct Field Training Exercise&amp;#xA;
    148th Air Support Operations Squadron TACP Airmen Conduct Field Training Exercise&amp;#xA;
    148th Air Support Operations Squadron TACP Airmen Conduct Field Training Exercise&amp;#xA;
    148th Air Support Operations Squadron TACP Airmen Conduct Field Training Exercise&amp;#xA;
    148th Air Support Operations Squadron TACP Airmen Conduct Field Training Exercise&amp;#xA;
    148th Air Support Operations Squadron TACP Airmen Conduct Field Training Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TACP
    ANG
    USAF
    Lethality
    CombatReady
    WarriorEthos

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download