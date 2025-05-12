148th Air Support Operations Squadron TACP Airmen Conduct Field Training Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tactical Control Party Airmen from the 148th Air Support Operations Squadron complete a field training exercise during a drill weekend at Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, Pennsylvania, on May 17, 2025. The exercise emphasized real-world mission readiness through simulated close air support coordination/communications, land navigation and convoy movement operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Austin Stern)