Tactical Control Party Airmen from the 148th Air Support Operations Squadron complete a field training exercise during a drill weekend at Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, Pennsylvania, on May 17, 2025. The exercise emphasized real-world mission readiness through simulated close air support coordination/communications, land navigation and convoy movement operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Austin Stern)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2025 12:46
|Photo ID:
|9044004
|VIRIN:
|250517-Z-EP527-1005
|Resolution:
|3712x5568
|Size:
|14.47 MB
|Location:
|ANNVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 148th Air Support Operations Squadron TACP Airmen Conduct Field Training Exercise [Image 21 of 21], by Amn Austin Stern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.