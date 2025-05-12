Guatemala’s national fire and rescue service, learn about hazardous-materials

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A surgeon from El Salvador’s army medical group adjusts a mask during hazardous-materials exercise held May 16, 2025, at Mariscal Zavala military base as part of CENTAM Guardian 2025. The exercise, organized by the public-private cooperation branch of U.S. Southern Command's exercise and coalition affairs directorate and delivered by instructors from the University of Miami’s Global Institute for Community Health and Development, included the Bomberos Voluntarios; Guatemala’s national disaster-response coordination agency, known as CONRED; rescue units from the Guatemalan and Honduran armies; El Salvador’s army medical group and others. CENTAM Guardian enhances the capacity of participating nations to respond effectively to natural disasters and humanitarian crises through coordinated humanitarian-assistance and disaster-relief operations (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Michael Cody)