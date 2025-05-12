Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guatemala’s national fire and rescue service, learn about hazardous-materials [Image 3 of 6]

    Guatemala’s national fire and rescue service, learn about hazardous-materials

    GUATEMALA CITY, GUATEMALA

    05.16.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    A surgeon from El Salvador’s army medical group adjusts a mask during hazardous-materials exercise held May 16, 2025, at Mariscal Zavala military base as part of CENTAM Guardian 2025. The exercise, organized by the public-private cooperation branch of U.S. Southern Command's exercise and coalition affairs directorate and delivered by instructors from the University of Miami’s Global Institute for Community Health and Development, included the Bomberos Voluntarios; Guatemala’s national disaster-response coordination agency, known as CONRED; rescue units from the Guatemalan and Honduran armies; El Salvador’s army medical group and others. CENTAM Guardian enhances the capacity of participating nations to respond effectively to natural disasters and humanitarian crises through coordinated humanitarian-assistance and disaster-relief operations (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Michael Cody)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.18.2025 10:34
    Photo ID: 9043915
    VIRIN: 250516-N-HG583-1005
    Resolution: 2287x1716
    Size: 586.79 KB
    Location: GUATEMALA CITY, GT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Interoperability
    HA/DR
    CG25
    CENTAMGUARDIAN25

