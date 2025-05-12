Guatemala’s national fire and rescue service, learn about hazardous-materials

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An instructor from the University of Miami’s Global Institute for Community Health and Development provides guidance to participants in hazardous-materials exercise held May 16, 2025 at Mariscal Zavala military base as part of CENTAM Guardian 2025. The event, organized by the public-private cooperation branch of U.S. Southern Command's exercise and coalition affairs directorate, included members of Guatemala’s national fire and rescue service, known as Bomberos Voluntarios; Guatemala’s national disaster-response coordination agency, known as CONRED; rescue units from the Guatemalan and Honduran armies; El Salvador’s army medical group and others. CENTAM Guardian enhances the capacity of participating nations to respond effectively to natural disasters and humanitarian crises through coordinated humanitarian-assistance and disaster-relief operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Michael Cody)