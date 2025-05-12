Col. Andrew Gallo, commander of 2-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, laughs during a conversation during Bayonet Focus at Yakima Training Center.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2025 21:02
|Photo ID:
|9043548
|VIRIN:
|250516-A-ED438-3050
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|2.73 MB
|Location:
|YAKIMA, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2-2 at Yakima [Image 12 of 12], by SFC Michael Reinsch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.