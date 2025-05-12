Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Conduct Small Arms Qualifications on USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) [Image 3 of 4]

    Sailors Conduct Small Arms Qualifications on USS Gonzalez (DDG 66)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.17.2025

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Matthew Weinberger 

    USS GONZALEZ (DDG 66)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 17, 2025) Chief Fire Controlman David Nunez fires an M9 pistol aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) during a small arms gunshoot. Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing integrated naval warfighting training. ARGMEUEX prepares integrated naval task forces for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photos by Lt. j.g. Matt Weinberger)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2025
    Date Posted: 05.17.2025 19:43
    Photo ID: 9043503
    VIRIN: 250517-N-DB821-2768
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
