Stronger Together during Swift Response 25 on Norwegian Constitution Day

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Anthony M. Ansley II, commanding officer of Combat Logistics Battalion 22, speaks to Norwegian Army Lt. Col. Einer Aarbogh, commanding officer of the Allied Training Center, while marching in the Norwegian Constitution Day parade in Setermoen, Norway May 17, 2025. The Marines are in Norway providing logistics support to Swift Response 25, a supporting exercise of DEFENDER 25, to enhance joint interoperability, combat lethality, and operational readiness. Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jeff VanWey)