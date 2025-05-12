Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Abrams Seize Objective Combined Resolve 25-2 (CbR 25-2)

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Abrams Seize Objective Combined Resolve 25-2 (CbR 25-2)

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    05.15.2025

    Photo by Spc. Deliah Cottle 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers drive an M12A Abrams as part of the offensive force for the 1st Battalion, 67th Armored Regiment while participating in the Army’s transforming in Contact exercise during Operation Combined Resolve 25-2, May 17, 2025 at Hohenfels, Germany. The participation of non-NATO countries in Exercise Combined Resolve 25-2 underscores the growing importance of partnerships in strengthening collective defense and highlights a shared commitment to regional security (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Deliah Cottle).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.17.2025 11:27
    Photo ID: 9043055
    VIRIN: 251705-Z-HE901-1001
    Resolution: 4829x3219
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abrams Seize Objective Combined Resolve 25-2 (CbR 25-2), by SPC Deliah Cottle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    TiC
    Stronger Together
    JMRC Hohenfels
    CombinedResolve
    7ATC TrainToWin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download