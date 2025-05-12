Abrams Seize Objective Combined Resolve 25-2 (CbR 25-2)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers drive an M12A Abrams as part of the offensive force for the 1st Battalion, 67th Armored Regiment while participating in the Army’s transforming in Contact exercise during Operation Combined Resolve 25-2, May 17, 2025 at Hohenfels, Germany. The participation of non-NATO countries in Exercise Combined Resolve 25-2 underscores the growing importance of partnerships in strengthening collective defense and highlights a shared commitment to regional security (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Deliah Cottle).