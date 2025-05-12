Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Japanese General presents award to USARPAC Generals [Image 7 of 8]

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Ian Burns 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. James Bartholomees (Left), chief of staff at United States Army Pacific (USARPAC), receives the citation for the Japanese Defense Cooperation Medal Second-class presented to him by Gen. Yasunori Morishita (Right), Chief of Staff of the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF) , during the land forces pacific (LANPAC) symposium and exposition in Honolulu, Hawaii on 14 May, 2025. LANPAC is an event that builds trust by fostering dialogue, enabling collaboration, and sharing innovative solutions that enhance joint and multinational readiness between Indo-Pacific countries.The Defense cooperation medal is the highest honor granted by Japan to foreign military members.
    (U.S. Army Photos by Sgt. Ian P. Burns.)

