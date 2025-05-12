Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Director Suzy Vares-Lum Speaks At LANPAC.

    Director Suzy Vares-Lum Speaks At LANPAC.

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2025

    Photo by Luke McCall 

    Daniel K Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies

    “Prevailing Through Landpower” was the theme this week as LANPAC 2025 made waves in Waikiki, attracting world-class speakers, and providing focused discussion around the requirements and future of the U.S. Army in the Indo-Pacific Theater.
    Days of presentations, panels and exhibits presented an ideal opportunity to network with military commands, AUSA members and Army staff with over 2000 attendees from 26 countries, May 14, Honolulu, Hawaii. DKI APCSS Director Suzy Vares-Lum took part in the Indo-Pacific Security Forum and delivered a keynote address followed by a Q+A session concentrating on readiness, lethality and resilience at the LANPAC Leadership Forum. (Department of Defense photo by Courtesy Asset)

