Director Suzy Vares-Lum Speaks At LANPAC.

“Prevailing Through Landpower” was the theme this week as LANPAC 2025 made waves in Waikiki, attracting world-class speakers, and providing focused discussion around the requirements and future of the U.S. Army in the Indo-Pacific Theater.

Days of presentations, panels and exhibits presented an ideal opportunity to network with military commands, AUSA members and Army staff with over 2000 attendees from 26 countries, May 14, Honolulu, Hawaii. DKI APCSS Director Suzy Vares-Lum took part in the Indo-Pacific Security Forum and delivered a keynote address followed by a Q+A session concentrating on readiness, lethality and resilience at the LANPAC Leadership Forum. (Department of Defense photo by Courtesy Asset)