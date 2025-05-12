MNCC hosts Millington's first Phase II CPPA Supervisor Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MILLINGTON, Tennessee (May 14, 2025) Command Pay and Personnel Administrators (CPPA) attend Phase II CPPA Supervisor training on board Naval Support Activity Mid-South. The course facilitated by MyNavy Career Center (MNCC) supplements skills from CPPA “C” school, training toward the CPPA Supervisor role in the Navy Standard Integrated Personnel System (NSIPS) and the CPPA Level II qualification. MNCC’s mission is to deliver modern hire-to-retire HR services through 24/7 customer service to Sailors, veterans, and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. John Stevens)