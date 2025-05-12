Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Employees’ kids tour Fort Indiantown Gap [Image 14 of 19]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Employees’ kids tour Fort Indiantown Gap

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    Photo by Brad Rhen 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    More than 200 kids of Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and Pennsylvania National Guard employees toured Fort Indiantown Gap May 15, 2025, for Take Your Child to Work Day. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Brad Rhen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 09:15
    Photo ID: 9040415
    VIRIN: 250515-Z-WW085-2080
    Resolution: 4808x3205
    Size: 3 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Employees’ kids tour Fort Indiantown Gap [Image 19 of 19], by Brad Rhen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Employees’ kids tour Fort Indiantown Gap
    Employees’ kids tour Fort Indiantown Gap
    Employees’ kids tour Fort Indiantown Gap
    Employees’ kids tour Fort Indiantown Gap
    Employees’ kids tour Fort Indiantown Gap
    Employees’ kids tour Fort Indiantown Gap
    Employees’ kids tour Fort Indiantown Gap
    Employees’ kids tour Fort Indiantown Gap
    Employees’ kids tour Fort Indiantown Gap
    Employees’ kids tour Fort Indiantown Gap
    Employees’ kids tour Fort Indiantown Gap
    Employees’ kids tour Fort Indiantown Gap
    Employees’ kids tour Fort Indiantown Gap
    Employees’ kids tour Fort Indiantown Gap
    Employees’ kids tour Fort Indiantown Gap
    Employees’ kids tour Fort Indiantown Gap
    Employees’ kids tour Fort Indiantown Gap
    Employees’ kids tour Fort Indiantown Gap
    Employees’ kids tour Fort Indiantown Gap

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Employees’ kids tour Fort Indiantown Gap

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    Take Your Child to Work Day
    Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download