U.S. Air Force Maj. Richard Ryland, 36th Fighter Generation Squadron incoming commander, delivers remarks during the 36th FGS assumption of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 15, 2025. As the largest F-16 FGS in the U.S. Air Force, the 36th FGS plays a crucial role in the delivery of combat air power on the Korean peninsula, but also in the development of the super-squadron concept. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)