36th FGS assumption of command

Service members post the colors during the 36th Fighter Generation Squadron assumption of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 15, 2025. As the largest F-16 FGS in the U.S. Air Force, the 36th FGS plays a crucial role in the delivery of combat air power on the Korean peninsula, but also in the development of the super-squadron concept. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)