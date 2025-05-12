Service members post the colors during the 36th Fighter Generation Squadron assumption of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 15, 2025. As the largest F-16 FGS in the U.S. Air Force, the 36th FGS plays a crucial role in the delivery of combat air power on the Korean peninsula, but also in the development of the super-squadron concept. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2025 01:31
|Photo ID:
|9039815
|VIRIN:
|250515-F-BW249-1038
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 36th FGS assumption of command [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.