36th FGS assumption of command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA 05.15.2025 Courtesy Photo 51st Fighter Wing

Members of the Mustang community attend the 36th Fighter Generation Squadron assumption of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 15, 2025. As the largest F-16 FGS in the U.S. Air Force, the 36th FGS plays a crucial role in the delivery of combat air power on the Korean peninsula, but also in the development of the super-squadron concept. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)