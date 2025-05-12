Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    36th FGS assumption of command [Image 1 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    36th FGS assumption of command

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    05.15.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    51st Fighter Wing

    Members of the Mustang community attend the 36th Fighter Generation Squadron assumption of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 15, 2025. As the largest F-16 FGS in the U.S. Air Force, the 36th FGS plays a crucial role in the delivery of combat air power on the Korean peninsula, but also in the development of the super-squadron concept. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 01:31
    Photo ID: 9039814
    VIRIN: 250515-F-BW249-1037
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 4.17 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 36th FGS assumption of command [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    36th FGS assumption of command
    36th FGS assumption of command
    36th FGS assumption of command
    36th FGS assumption of command
    36th FGS assumption of command
    36th FGS assumption of command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #OsanAirBase #51stFighterWing #ROKUSAlliance #KATCHIKAPSHIDA #같이납시다 #AirPower #ReadyAF #Warfighting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download