    U.S. Space Command, National Guard Senior Leaders Visit Space Forces-Space

    Photo by David Dozoretz 

    Senior leaders from U.S. Space Command along with Adjutants General from the states of California, Illinois, Minnesota, New York and Virginia pose in front of the Space Forces- Space Headquarters building on Vandenberg Space Force Base, California during a senior leader engagement event, May 9. From Left, Chief Master Sergeant Kehinde Salami, senior enlisted leader, Illinois National Guard; Royal Australian Air Force Gp. Capt. Edgar “Speedy” Gonzalez, Australian exchange officer, U.S. Space Command; Brig. Gen. Gary R. Charlton II, assistant adjutant general, New York Air National Guard; U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Joseph Sharkey, commander, Minnesota Army National Guard; U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William J. Edwards, director, Strategic Plans and Policy, and International Affairs; U.S. Army Maj. Gen. James W. Ring, Virginia National Guard; U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Frank Kincaid, deputy commander, U.S. Space Forces - Space; U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Brian W. Gibson, director, Plans and Policy, USSPACECOM; U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Rodney C. Boyd, Illinois National Guard; Royal Air Force Air Commodore Darren Whitely, deputy commander, plans and policy, USSPACECOM; and William Thompson, Chief of Staff, S4S pose for a photo at U.S. Space Forces - Space Headquarters at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California on May 9, 2025.

