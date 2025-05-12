U.S. Space Command, National Guard Senior Leaders Visit Space Forces-Space

Senior leaders from U.S. Space Command along with Adjutants General from the states of California, Illinois, Minnesota, New York and Virginia pose in front of the Space Forces- Space Headquarters building on Vandenberg Space Force Base, California during a senior leader engagement event, May 9. From Left, Chief Master Sergeant Kehinde Salami, senior enlisted leader, Illinois National Guard; Royal Australian Air Force Gp. Capt. Edgar “Speedy” Gonzalez, Australian exchange officer, U.S. Space Command; Brig. Gen. Gary R. Charlton II, assistant adjutant general, New York Air National Guard; U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Joseph Sharkey, commander, Minnesota Army National Guard; U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William J. Edwards, director, Strategic Plans and Policy, and International Affairs; U.S. Army Maj. Gen. James W. Ring, Virginia National Guard; U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Frank Kincaid, deputy commander, U.S. Space Forces - Space; U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Brian W. Gibson, director, Plans and Policy, USSPACECOM; U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Rodney C. Boyd, Illinois National Guard; Royal Air Force Air Commodore Darren Whitely, deputy commander, plans and policy, USSPACECOM; and William Thompson, Chief of Staff, S4S pose for a photo at U.S. Space Forces - Space Headquarters at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California on May 9, 2025.
Date Taken:
|05.09.2025
Date Posted:
|05.15.2025 20:57
Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
