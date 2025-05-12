Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NDI Team Accelerates B-52 Inspection, Ensures Flight Readiness [Image 5 of 6]

    NDI Team Accelerates B-52 Inspection, Ensures Flight Readiness

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2025

    Photo by Daniel Kelley 

    412th Test Wing   

    Jannet Diaz, 412th Test Wing Maintenance Group, holds a centrifuge with oil that is part of magnetic particle inspections and explains the procedures the Non-Destructive Inspection team uses to identify potential damage to aircraft at Edwards Air Force Base, California, May 6, 2025. NDI specialists play a role in ensuring the safety of equipment, protecting the lives of aircrew members. (Air Force photo by Daniel Kelley)

