NDI Team Accelerates B-52 Inspection, Ensures Flight Readiness

Jannet Diaz, 412th Test Wing Maintenance Group, holds a centrifuge with oil that is part of magnetic particle inspections and explains the procedures the Non-Destructive Inspection team uses to identify potential damage to aircraft at Edwards Air Force Base, California, May 6, 2025. NDI specialists play a role in ensuring the safety of equipment, protecting the lives of aircrew members. (Air Force photo by Daniel Kelley)
