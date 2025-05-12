NDI Team Accelerates B-52 Inspection, Ensures Flight Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tech Sgt. Elmer Alvarado Evora, 412th Test Wing Maintenance Group, demonstrates the procedures the Non-Destructive Inspection team uses to identify potential damage to aircraft at Edwards Air Force Base, California, May 6, 2025. NDI specialists play a role in ensuring the safety of equipment, protecting the lives of aircrew members. (Air Force photo by Daniel Kelley)