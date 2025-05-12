U.S. Northern Command's All Hazards Drill Participants Visit 302 AW C-130H Aircraft

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Participants from U.S. Northern Command’s 2025 All Hazards Action Officer ROC Drill toured a 302d Airlift Wing C-130H Hercules aircraft at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, May 15, 2025. Master Sgt. Thomas Freeman, 731st Airlift Squadron loadmaster, briefed the guests on the 302d AW’s primary missions of world-class airlift and combat support, as well as its special mission using the U.S. Forest Service-owned Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS). When requested by the National Interagency Fire Center and approved by the Secretary of Defense, the Department of Defense can provide unique wildland firefighting assets to the requesting agencies. As part of U.S. Northern Command’s assigned Defense Support of Civil Authorities mission, these diverse mission assets are prepared to respond quickly and effectively to minimize human suffering, protect lives, property, critical infrastructure, and natural and cultural resources, and can include, but are not limited to, MAFFS equipped-aircraft, military helicopters, and ground forces capable of supporting the firefighting efforts. The 302 AW is the only Air Force Reserve unit assigned to this special mission. A MAFFS unit can discharge water or fire retardant - 3,000 gallons weighing 27,000 pounds - in less than five seconds. The retardant can cover an area one-quarter of a mile long and 100 feet wide. After the plane discharges its load, it can be refilled at a tanker base in less than 12 minutes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Stacey Knott)