C Co, 189th DSSB, Win H2F Fitness Challenge

The 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade participated in their monthly Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) challenge on April 25, 2025, at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Charlie Company, 189th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, took the victory. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Shawn Richardson)
