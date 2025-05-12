Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    C Co, 189th DSSB, Win H2F Fitness Challenge [Image 1 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    C Co, 189th DSSB, Win H2F Fitness Challenge

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Photo by Spc. Shawn Richardson 

    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    The 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade participated in their monthly Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) challenge on April 25, 2025, at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Charlie Company, 189th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, took the victory. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Shawn Richardson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 11:35
    Photo ID: 9038208
    VIRIN: 250425-A-WE167-1167
    Resolution: 5868x3912
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C Co, 189th DSSB, Win H2F Fitness Challenge [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Shawn Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    C Co, 189th DSSB, Win H2F Fitness Challenge
    C Co, 189th DSSB, Win H2F Fitness Challenge
    C Co, 189th DSSB, Win H2F Fitness Challenge
    C Co, 189th DSSB, Win H2F Fitness Challenge
    C Co, 189th DSSB, Win H2F Fitness Challenge
    C Co, 189th DSSB, Win H2F Fitness Challenge
    C Co, 189th DSSB, Win H2F Fitness Challenge
    C Co, 189th DSSB, Win H2F Fitness Challenge
    C Co, 189th DSSB, Win H2F Fitness Challenge
    C Co, 189th DSSB, Win H2F Fitness Challenge
    C Co, 189th DSSB, Win H2F Fitness Challenge
    C Co, 189th DSSB, Win H2F Fitness Challenge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    Fort Bragg
    82nd Sustainment Brigade
    Fitness Challenge
    Holistic Health and Fitness
    189th DSSB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download