250511-N-FS061-1061 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (May 11, 2025) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) breaks away from the fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8) after a replenishment-at-sea in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2025 20:26
|Photo ID:
|9037226
|VIRIN:
|250511-N-FS061-1061
|Resolution:
|4334x2889
|Size:
|5.94 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
This work, USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Conducts a Replenishment-At-Sea (RAS) with USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8) [Image 9 of 9], by SN Jasmin L. Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.