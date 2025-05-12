USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Conducts a Replenishment-At-Sea (RAS) with USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250511-N-FS061-1061 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (May 11, 2025) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) breaks away from the fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8) after a replenishment-at-sea in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)