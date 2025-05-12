Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Air Cavalry Brigade Soldier wins drone competition.

    05.11.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Hayden Epperley 

    1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Sgt. Brandon Schiller from the 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, poses with his unmanned aircraft system for a portrait photo at Fort Cavazos, Texas, May 12, 2025. Sgt. Schiller had recently won a drone flying competition, part of the United States National Drone Association, and will attend a competition in Washington D.C. June 2, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Hayden Epperley)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 19:58
