1st Air Cavalry Brigade Soldier wins drone competition.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Brandon Schiller from the 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, poses with his unmanned aircraft system for a portrait photo at Fort Cavazos, Texas, May 12, 2025. Sgt. Schiller had recently won a drone flying competition, part of the United States National Drone Association, and will attend a competition in Washington D.C. June 2, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Hayden Epperley)