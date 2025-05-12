1st Air Cavalry Brigade Soldier wins drone competition.

U.S. Army Sgt. Brandon Schiller from the 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, poses with his unmanned aircraft system for a portrait photo at Fort Cavazos, Texas, May 12, 2025. Sgt. Schiller had recently won a drone flying competition, part of the United States National Drone Association, and will attend a competition in Washington D.C. June 2, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Hayden Epperley)
05.11.2025
05.14.2025
|9037179
|250512-A-UN317-1001
|5645x3282
|3.03 MB
|US
|5
|0
