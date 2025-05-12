JBPHH hosts Police Week Display Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kevin Pate, 647th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, encourages Rita, 647th SFS MWD, to subdue a decoy during a joint service K-9 competition at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 13, 2025. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, and the Hawaii Police Department competed in bite work, obedience commands, and obstacle challenges, showcasing teamwork and tactical precision. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)