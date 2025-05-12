JBPHH hosts Police Week Display Day

U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Todji Vick, Joint Base Security military working dog handler, runs alongside Balli, Joint Base Security MWD, during a joint service K-9 competition at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 13, 2025. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and the Hawaii Police Department competed in bite work, obedience commands, and obstacle challenges, showcasing teamwork and tactical precision. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
