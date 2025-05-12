JBPHH hosts Police Week Display Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Sailors and U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam observe a joint service K-9 competition at JBPHH, Hawaii, May 13, 2025. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, and the Hawaii Police Department competed in bite work, obedience commands, and obstacle challenges, showcasing teamwork and tactical precision. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)