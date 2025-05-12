U.S. Navy Sailors and U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam observe a joint service K-9 competition at JBPHH, Hawaii, May 13, 2025. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, and the Hawaii Police Department competed in bite work, obedience commands, and obstacle challenges, showcasing teamwork and tactical precision. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2025 17:11
|Photo ID:
|9036962
|VIRIN:
|250513-F-JA727-1842
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.48 MB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBPHH hosts Police Week Display Day [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.