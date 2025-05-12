Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBPHH hosts Police Week Display Day [Image 5 of 8]

    JBPHH hosts Police Week Display Day

    JBPHH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing

    Balli, Joint Base Security military working dog, performs bite work on a decoy during a joint service K-9 competition at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 13, 2025. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and the Hawaii Police Department competed in bite work, obedience commands, and obstacle challenges, showcasing teamwork and tactical precision. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

