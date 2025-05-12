JBPHH hosts Police Week Display Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Balli, Joint Base Security military working dog, performs bite work on a decoy during a joint service K-9 competition at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 13, 2025. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and the Hawaii Police Department competed in bite work, obedience commands, and obstacle challenges, showcasing teamwork and tactical precision. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)