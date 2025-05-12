Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBPHH hosts Police Week Display Day [Image 4 of 8]

    JBPHH hosts Police Week Display Day

    JBPHH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing

    Police Week attendees speak to U.S. Air Force Operations of Special Investigations agents during Display Day at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 13, 2025. The event featured a K-9 competition, OSI booths, Combat Arms Training and Maintenance exhibits, redman suit demonstrations, security forces vehicles, and a U.S. Navy harbor patrol boat static display. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 17:11
    Photo ID: 9036960
    VIRIN: 250513-F-JA727-1497
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.95 MB
    Location: JBPHH, HAWAII, US
    security force
    police week
    647 SFS

