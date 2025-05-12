JBPHH hosts Police Week Display Day

U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Joint Base Security display a harbor boat to Police Week attendees during Display Day at JBPHH, Hawaii, May 13, 2025. The event featured a K-9 competition, Office of Special Investigations booths, Combat Arms Training and Maintenance exhibits, redman suit demonstrations, security forces vehicles, and a U.S. Navy harbor patrol boat static display. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
Date Taken:
|05.13.2025
Date Posted:
|05.14.2025 17:11
Location:
|JBPHH, HAWAII, US
