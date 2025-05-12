Jason Dunham's Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (May 9, 2025) A U.S. Navy officer, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109), is lowered into the water during a search and rescue drill in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)