54 FG F-16 Fighter Pilots Conduct Routine Night Ops

Two U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 54th Fighter Group wait on a runway after an evening flight at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 7, 2025. The 54th FG is responsible for producing a majority of the Air Force’s F-16 fighter pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Elijah Strickland)