54 FG F-16 Fighter Pilots Conduct Routine Night Ops

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 54th Fighter Group takes off during sunset at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 7, 2025. The F-16 is equipped with tools that allow for navigation and target detection in low light conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Elijah Strickland)