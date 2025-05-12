Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    54 FG F-16 Fighter Pilots Conduct Routine Night Ops [Image 5 of 6]

    54 FG F-16 Fighter Pilots Conduct Routine Night Ops

    HOLLOMAN AFB, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2025

    Photo by Airman Elijah Strickland 

    49th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 54th Fighter Group takes off during sunset at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 7, 2025. The F-16 is equipped with tools that allow for navigation and target detection in low light conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Elijah Strickland)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 10:53
    Photo ID: 9035722
    VIRIN: 250805-F-TL923-1074
    Resolution: 6254x4169
    Size: 12.48 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AFB, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 54 FG F-16 Fighter Pilots Conduct Routine Night Ops [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Elijah Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    night operations
    Holloman AFB
    AETC
    F-16 Fighting Falcon

