54 FG F-16 Fighter Pilots Conduct Routine Night Ops

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 54th Fighter Group conducts evening flight training at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 7, 2025. The 54th FG conducts evening training to ensure pilots are capable of operating aircraft under low-light and low-visibility conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Elijah Strickland)