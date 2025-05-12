Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    54 FG F-16 Fighter Pilots Conduct Routine Night Ops [Image 3 of 6]

    HOLLOMAN AFB, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2025

    Photo by Airman Elijah Strickland 

    49th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 54th Fighter Group conducts evening flight training at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 7, 2025. The 54th FG conducts evening training to ensure pilots are capable of operating aircraft under low-light and low-visibility conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Elijah Strickland)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 10:53
    Location: HOLLOMAN AFB, NEW MEXICO, US
    night operations
    Holloman AFB
    AETC
    F-16 Fighting Falcon

