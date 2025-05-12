Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Preble Conducts Crash and Salvage Drill [Image 21 of 22]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Preble Conducts Crash and Salvage Drill

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.13.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamaal Liddell 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    250513-N-NF288-1696 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 13, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) participate in a crash and salvage drill in the Philippine Sea, May 13. Preble is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 05:55
    Photo ID: 9035180
    VIRIN: 250513-N-NF288-1696
    Resolution: 5915x3943
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Preble Conducts Crash and Salvage Drill [Image 22 of 22], by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Preble Conducts Crash and Salvage Drill
    USS Preble Conducts Crash and Salvage Drill
    USS Preble Conducts Crash and Salvage Drill
    USS Preble Conducts Crash and Salvage Drill
    USS Preble Conducts Crash and Salvage Drill
    USS Preble Conducts Crash and Salvage Drill
    USS Preble Conducts Crash and Salvage Drill
    USS Preble Conducts Crash and Salvage Drill
    USS Preble Conducts Crash and Salvage Drill
    USS Preble Conducts Crash and Salvage Drill
    USS Preble Conducts Crash and Salvage Drill
    USS Preble Conducts Crash and Salvage Drill
    USS Preble Conducts Crash and Salvage Drill
    USS Preble Conducts Crash and Salvage Drill
    USS Preble Conducts Crash and Salvage Drill
    USS Preble Conducts Crash and Salvage Drill
    USS Preble Conducts Crash and Salvage Drill
    USS Preble Conducts Crash and Salvage Drill
    USS Preble Conducts Crash and Salvage Drill
    USS Preble Conducts Crash and Salvage Drill
    USS Preble Conducts Crash and Salvage Drill
    USS Preble Conducts Crash and Salvage Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #DDG #88 #PREBLE #NAVY #ARLEIGH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download