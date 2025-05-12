USS Preble Conducts Crash and Salvage Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250513-N-NF288-1735 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 13, 2025) Hull Technician 1st Class Ryan Rocerto, from Beaverton, Oregon, right, and Hull Technician 3rd Class Logan Choate, from Jacksonville, Florida, left, participate in a crash and salvage drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) in the Philippine Sea, May 13. Preble is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)