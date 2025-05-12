Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Col. Bettye Dufour Promotion to Col. [Image 40 of 53]

    Lt. Col. Bettye Dufour Promotion to Col.

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Capt. Janice Rintz 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Lt. Col. Bettye Dufour promotion ceremony to the rank of Colonel. Family, Friends, and colleagues gathered at the Army Aviation Support Facility (AASF) on 8 June 2024 to celebrate this joyful occasion. This achievement is a testament to her unwavering commitment and excellence.

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025 20:54
    Photo ID: 9034555
    VIRIN: 240608-A-NM740-2130
    Resolution: 6016x4000
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
    Promotion
    Colonel
    Arkansas National Guard
    Aviation

