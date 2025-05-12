Lt. Col. Bettye Dufour promotion ceremony to the rank of Colonel. Family, Friends, and colleagues gathered at the Army Aviation Support Facility (AASF) on 8 June 2024 to celebrate this joyful occasion. This achievement is a testament to her unwavering commitment and excellence.
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2025 20:54
|Photo ID:
|9034555
|VIRIN:
|240608-A-NM740-2130
|Resolution:
|6016x4000
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Col. Bettye Dufour Promotion to Col. [Image 53 of 53], by CPT Janice Rintz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.