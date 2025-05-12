Undercover Colonel: AMXS ProSuper

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Ryan Taylor, left, 126th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, production superintendent, signs an exceptional release inspection form with 126th Air Refueling Wing, commander, Col. Nick Henschel, at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, May 8, 2025. Henschel spent part of the morning with 126th AMXS. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Brian Ellison)