NMRTC Portsmouth Celebrated Navy Nurse Corps 117th Birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250523-N-AO813-1011, Portsmouth, Virginia (May 13, 2025) Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Portsmouth hosted a cake cutting ceremony in the foyer of building 1 to commemorate the U.S. Navy Nurse Corps 117th Birthday, May 13, 2025. Capt. Heather Shattuck, executive officer of NMRTC Portsmouth, the senior officer at the ceremony and Ensign Thurman McCray, the most junior, cut the cake. The Navy Nurse Corps was established May 13, 1908, by President Theodore Roosevelt, provides medical care to service members, military families, and others around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Scott Epperson)