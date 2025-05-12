Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMRTC Portsmouth Celebrated Navy Nurse Corps 117th Birthday

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2025

    Photo by William Epperson 

    Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth

    250523-N-AO813-1011, Portsmouth, Virginia (May 13, 2025) Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Portsmouth hosted a cake cutting ceremony in the foyer of building 1 to commemorate the U.S. Navy Nurse Corps 117th Birthday, May 13, 2025. Capt. Heather Shattuck, executive officer of NMRTC Portsmouth, the senior officer at the ceremony and Ensign Thurman McCray, the most junior, cut the cake. The Navy Nurse Corps was established May 13, 1908, by President Theodore Roosevelt, provides medical care to service members, military families, and others around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Scott Epperson)

    This work, NMRTC Portsmouth Celebrated Navy Nurse Corps 117th Birthday, by William Epperson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #Birthday
    #Navy Medicine
    #NMCP
    #NavyNurses

