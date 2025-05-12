250523-N-AO813-1011, Portsmouth, Virginia (May 13, 2025) Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Portsmouth hosted a cake cutting ceremony in the foyer of building 1 to commemorate the U.S. Navy Nurse Corps 117th Birthday, May 13, 2025. Capt. Heather Shattuck, executive officer of NMRTC Portsmouth, the senior officer at the ceremony and Ensign Thurman McCray, the most junior, cut the cake. The Navy Nurse Corps was established May 13, 1908, by President Theodore Roosevelt, provides medical care to service members, military families, and others around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Scott Epperson)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2025 14:38
|Photo ID:
|9033719
|VIRIN:
|250513-N-AO813-1011
|Resolution:
|2100x1395
|Size:
|2.27 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMRTC Portsmouth Celebrated Navy Nurse Corps 117th Birthday, by William Epperson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
