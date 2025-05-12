Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Undercover Colonel: AMXS ProSuper

    Undercover Colonel: AMXS ProSuper

    ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2025

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Ryan Taylor, 126th Aircraft Maintenance shows, 126th Air Refueling Wing commander, Col. Nick Henschel, goes over the maintenance schedule at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, May 8, 2025. Henschel spent part of the morning with 126th AMXS. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Brian Ellison)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.13.2025
    Location: ILLINOIS, US
