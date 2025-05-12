Fueling allied airpower at naval aviation’s test center

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A joint test team from the French Navy’s Fleet Support and the Naval Aeronautics Experimentation Center (CEPA/10S) and the U.S. Navy’s Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 23 are leading flight tests that will enable the French fighter jet Dassault Rafale to aerial refuel with naval aviation’s F/A-18 Hornet and Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler. The tanker qualification partnership paves the way for an extended reach and enhanced interoperability for allied airpower. (U.S. Navy photo by Erik Hildebrandt)